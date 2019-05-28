Elaine Ruth Steidl



Elaine Ruth Steidl (nee Stuerken), age 70, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lainie was born in Baltimore, Md. to Ernest and Ruth Stuerken. She fell in love with Daniel Steidl as they worked side by side at the Johns Hopkins blood bank. They married in 1973, later moving to Hudson, Ohio, where they lived at Morning Glory Farm for 36 years.



She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and was sincere and strong in her faith. Lainie was a natural artist and mastered many crafts including jewelry, quilting, decorating, cooking, painting, and drawing. She spent countless hours in her gardens and seemed to know the name of every flower. She loved the beach, and for the last five years of her life was a proud snowbird in Venice, Fla., collecting shells, sharks' teeth, and fossils on her many walks.



Her greatest talent was creating a home filled with love for her children and grandchildren. Wife of Daniel L. Steidl; loving mother of Gregory Paul Steidl, Lauren Elizabeth (Patrick) Brown, Jeffrey Daniel Steidl and Jennifer Elaine Steidl; dear grandmother of Rosalie, Benjamin and Lucy Brown; sister of Martha Stuerken (Terry) Cooper; sister-in-law of Thomas (Paula) and Michael (Ru) Steidl.



The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, Ohio (330) 650-4181. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2113 Ravenna Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Interment will follow at Northampton Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. www.johnsonromito.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019