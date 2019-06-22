|
Elaine Wymer
MOGADORE -- Elaine Wymer, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born in Mogadore, she lived in the Mogadore and Brimfield areas most of her life.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald "D.R."; daughter, Joyce; and grandson, Jason; Elaine is survived by sons, Kenneth (Vicky) and Michael (Debbie); daughters, Dee Wymer, Cheri Timmons and Kathy Voitko; grandchildren, Bill (Kim) Wymer, Chrissy (Ted) Davis, Michael, Cindy and Craig Wymer, Chelsea, Megan and Bailey Timmons, Jessi and Sammi Voitko; great-grandchildren, Grady and Brennan Davis, Javon Timmons, Coltin and Evan Wymer, Gabriella Hairston, Kenny, Amanda and Elizabeth Wymer; and brother, James Meier of Lousiana.
Family and friends will be received Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019