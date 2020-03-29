|
|
Bud and Boots Together Again Elberta Marie "Boots" Lann, age 84, died on March 24, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on Armistice Day 1935 to Elbert and Etha Shively, which is fitting as Elbert was WWI veteran. She was a graduate of Green High School. Shortly thereafter, she met and married a Korean War veteran, Clifford "Bud" Lann. They were married in 1956 and spent 49 wonderful years together raising children, traveling, playing cards, camping, and enjoying life. Marie "Boots" was a truly special woman. She was dearly loved by her family and friends, with whom she loved to walk, talk, laugh, and play games. Marie spent many years giving back to the community as a volunteer at Robinson Memorial Hospital and was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kent. Her faith was a central part of her life. Her family was her life. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Harry Shively; she is survived by children, David (Jackie) Lann, Donna (Robert) Overholt, and Richard (Sharon) Lann; grandchildren, U.S.M.C. Veteran Curtis (Stacey) Overholt, Eric Lann, Rachel Lann, Caitlin Overholt, Jacob Lann, and Sarah Lann; sisters, June Hartman and Etta Reger; many nieces, nephews and many special friends including but not limited to Margie, Ida and Dottie. Private funeral services were held at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Elizabeth Hazelton officiating. Interment at Grandview Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Elberta's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water St., Kent, OH 44240, or to a Veteran's-related . www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020