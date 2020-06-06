August 16,1953 June 1, 2020 Elden Kleintop passed away at home surrounded by family on June 1,2020 after a two and a half year battle of cancer. He was born on August 16, 1953 in Akron Ohio to Helen and Alfred Kleintop. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Helen; sister, Dottie and great-grandson Owen; he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie; children, Bobby (Christine), Christina (Patrick) Tohill; eight grandchildren, Julia, Kylie, Connor, Isabella, Abby, Jami, Bryanna and Seanna; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jim; sisters, Betty, Cheryl and Lynda; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; dear friends George and Donna Gurgle and Jessie and Karen Sloan. Elden enjoyed camping at Harrison Hills where he spent every weekend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, tormenting his grandkids, riding four wheelers, fishing, stock cars and going out on the boat. He worked hard his entire life. He worked at Spitzer Buick for 28 years and J.D. Byrider for 18 years. Elden was loved by everyone. He will be greatly missed by everyone and forever in our hearts. A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for exceptional care. Cremation has taken place at Adams funeral home. Graveside service at Northlawn will take place on June 13 at 11:00. Memorial gathering will follow at the Kleintop residence.







