Eleanor Alexander (Velianoff)



Eleanor (Velianoff) Alexander, age 86, departed this life on Monday February 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She was born in Akron on Jan. 28, 1933. She graduated in 1951 from (Akron) East High School. Eleanor worked for Goodyear, Copley-Fairlawn Schools and Gibson Greeting Cards.



She is survived by her husband, Vincent (Van) whom she married 65 years ago. She also leaves behind her three children, Tom (Laurie) Alexander, Diane (Jay) Wallace, Tina (Beau) Estep; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



She was a charter member of St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church and a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.



Services will be held at St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church, 3106 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn OH 44333. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church; Greenfield Estates Alzheimer's Special Care Center (jeaseniorliving.org) or to SouthernCare Hospice Service (southerncarehospice. com)



"Our precious angel has received her heavenly reward!" Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019