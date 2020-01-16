|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Eleanor Corvin, 90, passed away January 13, 2020. Born in Cuyahoga Falls on February 28, 1929 to the late Frank and Angeline Ronca, Eleanor had been a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Along with her husband Gil, Eleanor loved to spend time with her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling and country music. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Vaccaro and Florence Wischt; brother, Frank M. Ronca. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gilbert; sisters, Antoinette Ronca and Dolores Harrington, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs of both Stow-Glen Care Center and Kindred Hospice for the excellent care given to Eleanor. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020