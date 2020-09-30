1/1
Eleanor D. Croghan
1920 - 2020
Eleanor D. Croghan, 100, formerly of Barberton died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the arms of her daughter, at Burbank Parke Care Center. Eleanor was born in Cleveland on Jan. 5, 1920 to the late Stanley and Dorothy (Shultz) Brand and was a 1937 graduate of Barberton High School. She was first married to Darr Hoagland and later to Paul E. Croghan who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1994. She had worked in the Lab at PPG, in the office at A&P in Barberton and had also groomed Poodles. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Barberton and had enjoyed painting and thrift shopping. Surviving are her son, Dale "Butch" Hoagland of Burbank; her daughter, Jeanne Weahry of Creston and a granddaughter, Amy Weahry of Coolville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Croghan and a sister, Genevieve Millhoff. At Eleanor's request, there will be a small family remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
