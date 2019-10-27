Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Eleanor H. "Mimi" Phillips, 97, passed away peacefully at the Village of St. Edward on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by her children: Suzanne (Fred) Cardinal, David (Eileen) Phillips and Douglas Phillips; grandchildren: Stephanie Atkins, Alan, Kimberly and Melissa Phillips; great-grand children, Justin Simon and Jacob Riedinger; great-great-grand daughter, Cheyenne Simon; along with other family members and friends. Mimi is now with Pops, Nana, Bruce and T.D. Sr. Special thanks to the staff at the Village of St. Edward for taking such good care of Mimi and for loving her so much and also Harbor Light Hospice for the care and love she was given. Following her wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
