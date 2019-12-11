|
) Our beloved and cherished mother and grandmother, Eleanor K. (Maroon) Abraham, 95, of Fairlawn, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Eleanor was born in Akron, the first of four daughters of Elias and Afifi Maroon, immigrants from Lebanon. She grew up in Akron and was a resident of Fairlawn. Eleanor was married to her beloved husband, Edward Abraham, for 24 years until his death in 1974. Following his death, she worked at B.F. Goodrich/Michelin for many years. Upon retiring, she embarked on a 22-year volunteer career at Akron General Medical Center, where she delivered flowers, mail and, most of all, kindness and a warm smile to hundreds of patients. Eleanor was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, and a longtime member of its Ladies Guild and Caregivers ministry. She spent countless hours at the church cooking with her many friends for church events. Her heart and her home were always open and her kitchen filled with family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Lucille and Edward Joseph, Laurice and Edward Rizk, Anna Mae Hinkle; and her husband's siblings and spouses, whom she loved as her own. Eleanor is survived by her children: Eva (Patrick) McDonald, Chuck (Mary Beth) Abraham and Christine Abraham; her grandchildren, Dennis McDonald (Betsy), Michelle (John) Wolfe, Eric (Miranda) McDonald, Megan Abraham, Edward Abraham and Leslie (Shawn) Becker; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ava, Julian, Kendall and Kamden; brother-in-law, Gordon Hinkle; many beloved nieces and nephews and their families; special cousin and friend, Lillian Malick. Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 4 to 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn. Funeral liturgy Friday, December 13, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn OH 44333, followed by a meal of mercy and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019