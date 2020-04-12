|
Eleanor L. Hicks, 75, of Barberton, received her wings on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 14, 1944. She was the second of eleven children born to her parents, Thomas and Cora Hatcher. Eleanor was raised in Hughes Springs, Texas. She enlisted in the Marine Corps. after high school. While stationed in Quantico, Virginia, she met her husband a fellow Marine, Arthur W. Hicks. They were married on May 6, 1966. Eleanor owned/operated Art's Lockshop for over 30 years, before retiring in 2014. She became a resident of Pebble Creek Nursing Home in March 2015, after having a major stroke. Eleanor loved making staff and residents smile with her ornery wit. She served as President of Resident's Council 2016 - 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur W.; parents; brothers, Charles, Thomas Jr., and Carl Wayne; step-son, Timothy; step-grandson, Steven. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Karen Eleanor Yoder; son, Thomas Charles Hicks; step-son, Arthur W. Hicks, II; four step-grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren; best friend and sister, Dorothy; brothers, Wesley, Robert, Larry, and James; sisters, Mary Alice and Sharon; fur baby, Jenny Barker; along with other family members and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A "Celebration of Life" and a military honor service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greyhound Adoption of Ohio, 7122 Country Ln., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020