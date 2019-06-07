Eleanor Lois Woodruff



Lois Woodruff, 82, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019.



She was born in Flint, Michigan on December 27, 1936 to the late Teddy and Eva Humerickhouse. At an early age, the family moved to Odon, Indiana where she graduated from high school. Lois married Dale Woodruff on July 15, 1956 and moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where she managed a beauty shop. They moved to the Akron area in 1962, the result of a job transfer for Dale, living most recently in Hartville. Lois, a stay-at-home mom, loved her family and the Lord. She also liked to cook, clean and work in the yard. Lois was a member of the Faith Bible Church that she loved dearly.



In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her siblings, Keith and Donna Humerickhouse. She is survived by her husband, Dale; sons, Jerry (Kathy) and James (Sandy) Woodruff; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Richard) Woodruff; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Ave. NE, Canton, Ohio 44721, with Pastor Ray Russ officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Lois's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



