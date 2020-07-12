Eleanor Louise Allen, age 103, was born in Butler, PA on November 10, 1916 and passed away in Barberton, OH on July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace R. Allen of 50 years; her parents Clifford and Sarah Payne; and her four siblings. Eleanor is survived by her children, Richard (Margaret) Allen, Jr. of Norton, OH, Robert Allen of New Port Richey, FL, and Diana (George) Cherpas of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Pamela Prince of Charlotte, SC, Kevin Allen of Wadsworth, OH; and the three great-grandchildren, (triplets) Dylan, Sydney, and Matthew Allen of Columbus, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church since 1941 where she served as Worship Chairman for 14 years, President of United Methodist Women for seven years and then Vice-President for many years. She was a member of South Akron AARP. She was an avid quilter, having made over 170 quilts, most of the quilts were given as gifts for special occasions. She also made all of her own greeting cards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44035. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private family service was held through the Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
