|
|
Eleanor Mae Rich (Lung), 89, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a 5 year struggle with Dementia. Ellie was born to the late Dorothy and Russell Lung on August 8, 1930. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Lung; granddaughter, Alexis and a sweet baby she lost during a pregnancy. Ellie enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, bingo, casinos, and being a Eucharistic minister. She was an avid crafter, and loved traveling to South Carolina to visit her siblings. She met the love of her life, Raymond, while performing as a dancer on stage. She was swept away by his Italian charm and beautiful, angelic voice. Nothing delighted her more than raising her six children, Loretta (Don) Heath, Rebecca (Joseph) Scaglione, Jeffrey (Dawn) Rich, Gregory (Robin) Rich, Pamela (Nick) Skeriotis and Rodney (Stacey) Rich. She is also survived by her brothers, Randall (Josephine) Lung, David (Linda) Lung; sister, Linda (John) Gurzenski; grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Mitchell, Lea, Niko, Jordan, Breanna and Chelsea; and great grandson, Gunnar. Rest in peace our sweet, beautiful mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandma and friend to many. You were the strongest woman we knew and a beautiful example of love being married to Raymond for 64 years. Visiting hours will be 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Father Michael Matusz officiating. Procession to form at the church. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and Elara Caring Hospice. The Aides and nurses loved Ellie like she was family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020