Eleanor Marie Dix (Manti)



Eleanor Marie Dix, (nee Manti), age 99, passed away peacefully a week after her 99th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Donald E, who she was able to reunite with for their 79th wedding anniversary on July 6th; loving mother of Dorothea Pesich (Mark); cherished grandmother of Brittany Kageorge (Daniel) and Justin (fiancee Katie Wheeler); dear sister of Clifford Manti (Jane); and many nieces and nephews, the following deceased: son at birth (David Jonathan); parents, Gustav and Marianna Manti, Martha Burbach (Henry) and Johanna "Honey" Burbach (Tony), Lillian Radatz (Edward), and Frederick Manti, sister-in-law, Mary Jane Homan (Arthur).



She grew up in her beloved Hiram, Ohio. She met the love of her life in her Cleveland neighborhood. They moved to N. Royalton and then in 1969 to Akron. During the war, she upholstered cushions and then later worked and retired from O'Neil's in the drapery workroom. Her grandchildren, Brittany and Justin, gave her great joy and kept her young at heart. Dorothea gets her sense of adventure from her mom as they were always on the go visiting relatives in Hinckley and Cleveland and always enjoying a new experience. She lived to be 99 because she dined on fruits and vegetables. She juiced celery in the 60's, and that is just one example of how she was way ahead of her time. She lived a very healthy lifestyle. She may not have done formal exercise but she definitely walked at a brisk pace that no one could keep up with. Later in life, she enjoyed "wine time" with her sisters, Martha and Honey, which kept them all young living into their 90's.



Thanks to Jeff Bailey, former Activities Director at Brookdale, who provided Eleanor with many hours of enjoyment as she flipped through the book of fabric squares. Thank you for searching till you found the right size book for her to hold. She found comfort in it as it took her back to her upholstery sewing days at O'Neil's.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 Fifth Street, Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Redeemer Lutheran Church.



This was Eleanor's favorite prayer which gave her comfort: Ich bin klein, mein Herz ist rein, darf niemand drin wohnen, als Jesus allein. (I am small, my heart is pure, no one may live within, only Jesus).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019