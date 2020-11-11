) Eleanor Marie King (Shamblin) 80, passed away November 7, 2020 of lung cancer. She was born in West Virginia and later moved to Ohio with her husband and son. She went on to have two daughters and raised her family in Barberton where she helped run the family floor and tile company. She was later a wonderful caregiver to the elderly. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mattie Shamblin; brothers, Junior, Herman, Eddie, Roger, and Bobby Shamblin; sisters, Julie Shamblin, Helen Parkins, and Ruby Kelly; her loving husband, Paul King, Sr.; daughter, Angela King and great grandson, Keanu King. Eleanor is survived by her son, Paul King, Jr.; daughter, Paula King; grandchildren, Charline Yoe, Paul King III, Nicole King, Justin Biagetti, Jessica Biagetti, Jason King, Tiffany Shmigal, Abby King, Casey King, Melissa King, Dylan King, Cody King and Jase Hicks; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Danny, Carl, and Mike Shamblin; sisters, Ginny Goetz and Elizabeth Lance. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. in Barberton with pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.