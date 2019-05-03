Eleanor Maxine Calvert Shreve



Mrs. Eleanor Maxine Calvert Shreve, age 93 of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 30, 2019.



Eleanor was born on May 29, 1925 and was the wife of the late John Charles Shreve. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Charles Shreve; a daughter-in-law, Myrna Shreve; one grandchild, Leslyn Egan; and one great-grandchild.



Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Valarie Shreve; three grandchildren, Kerri Riddle, Kelly Nelson, and Loree Karagiorgas; six great- grand children; and one great-great-grand



child.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Kenneth Cash to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial park.



Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling springs is serving the Shreve family.



