Eleanor Owens Eleanor "Ellie" Owens, 87 years young, went home to be with the Lord, on August 13, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Max and Selma Moch. She graduated from Buchtel High School, and went on to college at Flora Stone Mather, where she left one semester prior to graduation to marry her sweetheart, Carl. As a homemaker, she dedicated her life to her family, faith, friends and her many hobbies, including cooking, gardening, Bridge, birds and bible study. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Owens, to whom she had been married for 53 years. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Stevens, and her son, Carl "Chris" Owens. She was a beautiful, cheerful, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survived by her three daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Reed, Deborah (John) Fink, both of Bath, and Carla (Chris) Kirtley of Kent. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Rachel (Paul) Byerly, Shane (Neena) Fink, Shawn (Kim) Fink, Sarah (William) Judge, Aaron (Tessa) Reed and Ian Reed. She was also blessed to have six great grandchildren. Ellie cherished her many friends, especially those in her weekly Friday Bible Study, to which she belonged for 40 years. Although we all miss her deeply, we were blessed to watch her independent and joyful spirit, as her strong Christian faith carried her through life's joys and challenges. Mom, as each day passes, you will not only be a memory, but a constant reminder of how precious each day is. We will continue to love and cherish one another, and our faith will grow stronger from the example you have set. We are full of joy knowing that the family you have left behind has accepted Jesus as their Savior and will one day be reunited with you in heaven. Calling hours will be FRIDAY September 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road. A Celebration of a Life well-loved and well-lived will be held 11 a.m. SATURDAY September 7 at Lakeside Christian Church, 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Daniel C. Stevens Memorial Scholarship at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314, where her beloved nephew was a faculty member. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019