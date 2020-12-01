Eleanor Roosevelt Crowe transitioned into eternal life on November 24th 2020. Born to Austin and Edna Thompson in 1936 she remained a lifelong area resident. A gentle woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. Her challenges would have defeated a lesser person, but she remained strong and determined to give back to the world love, understanding and forgiveness. Married twice, she was the mother of 12 children. They were the center of her world. She reveled in their accomplishments and supported them when they failed. Every member of her family benefited from her love and generosity. She never had much, but whatever she had she gave fully and willingly to better the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved all sports. She was a proud 35 year member of AA. She worked tirelessly organizing meetings, booking speakers, and fund raising for the local area clubs. She touched many lives through AA by sponsoring and mentoring many persons over the course of her membership and most all remained lifelong friends. Her kindness was only exceeded by her willingness to forgive. She was preceded in death by her son, Roger Lee Osco; daughter, Karen Crowe; stepsons, Curtis and Timothy Crowe; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Osco and Chelsea Crowe; a beloved sister, Ruby Thompson and also her longtime companion, Warren Dennison. May they be reunited now forever and always. Eleanor is survived by a beloved sister, Delores Tice; brother, Kenneth Thompson; her children, Frank, David, Elizabeth, John, Bonnie, Connie, Christine, Loretta, Steven and Randi; We are heartbroken over her loss but the pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again...and we will meet again. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with Rev. Gary Price officiationg. Visitation 1 hour prior to services observing social distancing and masks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local homeless shelter or food bank. Interment to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.