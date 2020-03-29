Home

Eleanor Robinson, 93, passed away March 23, 2020. Born in Slidell, Louisiana, Eleanor had lived in the Akron area for most of her life. She was a member of Grace Cathedral for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pinknie Robinson and son, Daniel Robinson. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Mary D. Robinson of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Paul (Paulette) Robinson of Akron; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Joan Patrick of Colorado and Delores Jefferson of Akron; and brothers, June Bass of Akron, Edward Bass; and many nieces and nephews. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
