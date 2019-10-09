Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Spear


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Spear Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Eleanor Spear (nee Maiden), 92, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Born in Akron on September 14, 1927, Eleanor was a graduate of East High School. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and obtained the rank of Bronze Life Master. She had her own typesetting business for ten years. Eleanor and Chet designed and built their home. She played the guitar and harmonica. She loved to dance. She was a sports fan and loved to watch the Indians. Ruth, Keith and Chet have been waiting awhile for a fourth. Eleanor was preceded in death by Chet, her loving husband of 67 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carey (Mike) Clowser; son, Ty Spear; former daughter-in-law, Karen Spear; sister, Nancy Shively; grandchildren, Jill, Tracey, Greg, Denise, Erin, Sara, and Chrysa; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Summa Palliative Care Center for keeping her comfortable. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral will take place on Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now