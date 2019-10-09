|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Eleanor Spear (nee Maiden), 92, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Born in Akron on September 14, 1927, Eleanor was a graduate of East High School. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and obtained the rank of Bronze Life Master. She had her own typesetting business for ten years. Eleanor and Chet designed and built their home. She played the guitar and harmonica. She loved to dance. She was a sports fan and loved to watch the Indians. Ruth, Keith and Chet have been waiting awhile for a fourth. Eleanor was preceded in death by Chet, her loving husband of 67 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carey (Mike) Clowser; son, Ty Spear; former daughter-in-law, Karen Spear; sister, Nancy Shively; grandchildren, Jill, Tracey, Greg, Denise, Erin, Sara, and Chrysa; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Summa Palliative Care Center for keeping her comfortable. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral will take place on Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019