) Elfriede Lange (nee Mauersberger) passed away October 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George; dear mother of Norman (Ruth) and Ingrid (Ted) Strenkowski; loving grandmother of Tricia (Scott) Mayberry, Erin (David) Kennedy, Aaron (Valerie) Lange, Vanessa Lange, Marcus Strenkowski, and Jeffrey Lange; great grandmother of six; aunt of Margit (Jos) Mauersberger and Gert (Renate) Mauersberger in Germany. ALL SERVICES at YURCH FUNERAL HOME, 5618 Broadview Rd., Parma, OH 44134 on FRIDAY OCTOBER 16, 2020. VISITATION 2 to 5 p.m. with FUNERAL SERVICE at 5 p.m. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Wischmeier Funeral Home.