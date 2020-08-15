1/
Elinor Ann Davis
1936 - 2020
Elinor Ann Davis, age 84, passed away peacefully at Abbington Assisted Living in Pickerington, Ohio on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 27, 1936 to Velma and Harold Conklin. She married Henry Lee Davis at Park United Methodist Church in Akron, Ohio on February 14, 1954. She and Lee were longtime members of Bright Star United Methodist Church in Douglasville, Georgia and were childhood members of Park United Methodist Church in Akron, Ohio where they met. Elinor was a devoted homemaker who loved to nurture her family and friends. She was a longtime choir member who worshipped her Savior through music. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lee; oldest daughter, Barbara Faye; brothers, Harold and Robert Conklin; and sister, Jean Potase. She is survived by her daughters, Dee Pifer, Melissa Antle and Maragaret Davis; and son, Dan Davis, as well as her brother, Donald Conklin and Joyce Berkebile. She was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her family brought her tremendous pride and joy! A celebration of life service will be held September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the home of her oldest daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Greg Pifer at 11621 Poplar Creek Road, Baltimore, OH. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Pickerington Campus of Abbington Assisted Living.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
the home of her oldest daughter and son-in-law
