Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
5838 S. Cleveland Massillon Road
Clinton, OH
View Map
Elinor I. Mack

Elinor I. Mack Obituary
Elinor I. Mack, 90, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A life resident of Barberton/Norton, she was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses South Barberton Congregation. Preceded in death by her husband, John Mack Jr.; siblings, Murray, George and William Walker; Janet Matney, Lois Matney and Doris Walker; Elinor is survived by her daughters, Amy Tresidder (Robert Miller), Jeanne (Jeff) Moore and Irene Mack-Shafer; grandchildren, Susan (Jon), John (Tasha), David, Eliza, Isabella and Allen; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Zane, Ian, Hattie and Oliver; brother, Guy (Sylvia) Walker; numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Hospice of the Western Reserve. A Memorial Service will be held for Elinor on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5838 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton, Ohio 44216.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
