Elinor I. Mack, 90, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A life resident of Barberton/Norton, she was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses South Barberton Congregation. Preceded in death by her husband, John Mack Jr.; siblings, Murray, George and William Walker; Janet Matney, Lois Matney and Doris Walker; Elinor is survived by her daughters, Amy Tresidder (Robert Miller), Jeanne (Jeff) Moore and Irene Mack-Shafer; grandchildren, Susan (Jon), John (Tasha), David, Eliza, Isabella and Allen; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Zane, Ian, Hattie and Oliver; brother, Guy (Sylvia) Walker; numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Hospice of the Western Reserve. A Memorial Service will be held for Elinor on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5838 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton, Ohio 44216.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019