Elinor J. Rodgers passed peacefully after a short illness on June 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Elinor was born on August 16, 1923 to Thomas and Claire James in Englewood, New Jersey. Unlike most women of her day, she graduated from Limestone College in 1945 with a degree in mathematics. She was hired as a mathematician by the Department of the Navy in Washington DC. During this time, she met John, the love of her life. They began their 73 year marriage in 1946 and started a family shortly after. They moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1954. There she began a 31 year career as a math teacher ending at Kimpton Middle School in Stow, where she taught until she retired in 1987. Along the way she made friends by being an active volunteer/member in the River Estates Garden Club, the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club, PEO, Hower House, Stan Hywet Hall, Hale Homestead, and the Akron Symphony Guild. She was especially proud of having served as a Red Cross Volunteer in the Hurricane Hugo relief effort in Puerto Rico. Elinor and John were also enthusiastic travelers. Every summer, they took their children camping all over the United States, and in later years they traveled the world together. Elinor was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and sons, Tom and Jim. She will be lovingly remembered by many people, including her husband, John; her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Jay Monroe; her daughters-in-law, Charma (Tom) and Debby (Jim) Rodgers; 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren, and by her much-loved little three-legged "son", Maxie. As per her wishes, there will be a private graveside service. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
