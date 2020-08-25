1/1
Elinor M. Hopkins
1922 - 2020
) Elinor M. Hopkins, age 97, of Canton left her earthly home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1922 in Ravenna to the late Harold and Edna Roosa Viebranz. She married the love of her life on May 29, 1941, and Tim preceded her in death on May 30, 1982. She was the first born of five children, and her siblings Ruth, Shirley, Richard and Don have all preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Eloise (Don) Breiding, Jim (Darla), Bob (Elaine) and Ron (Jean) Hopkins. She will be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Sherrold Postlethwaithe and sister-in-law, Bonnie Viebranz. She will also be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews who will miss their surprise visits from Aunt Elinor. Elinor was a graduate of Boheckers Business College in Ravenna, OH and worked for many years at the Akron Dime/National City Bank. She was an active square dancer for many years, and in 2005 was Ohio Square Dancer Honor Person of the year. She has been an excellent example of gracious, generous living and we can all only hope to grow more and more like her. She will be missed. Visitation will be held for Elinor's many dear friends and family on Thursday, August 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Entombment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula. To leave a message for Elinor's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
