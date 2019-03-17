Home

Elinor Mary Corcoran, 97, died March 8, 2019 in Savannah, Ga.

Born March 22, 1921 in Revere, Mass. to Daniel and Mary McKeon Doyle, she had obtained a Bachelor's degree in Education with a Major in Science. During World War II, she worked for Dr. Kaufmann at MIT on the Manhattan Project and her contributions to the war effort were recognized by Secretary Henry L. Stimson. Elinor had been a member of Fairlawn Country Club and St. Hilary Catholic Church and had lived in Brazil, Peru and South Africa.

Preceded in death by her husband, J.F. Corcoran; parents and brother, Francis Doyle; she is survived by her son, Chris (Kim) Corcoran of Savannah, Ga.; and grandchildren, Sean and Lauren Corcoran.

Elinor will be buried with her husband in a private service at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on March 21st. There are no calling hours. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
