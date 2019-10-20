|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Elisabeth Alice Taylor, "Liz", age 67, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 25, 1952 in Akron, the daughter of the late James William Goff and Pierrette Catherine (nee Pennerath) "Perry" Wise. Elisabeth worked at many nursing homes throughout the area as a PRN. She loved taking care of those she aided. Liz enjoyed watching old western movies, going for rides, and she loved the outdoors. She especially loved watching, "Creed"- a Rocky movie. She collected snowmen and scarecrows. Survivors include her daughter, Sheri Ann (nee Bauer) Miller; her grandchildren, Caleb Bauer, Destiny Davis and Bobbie Bauer; and her former husband, Robert Paul (Cathy) Bauer. Her close friends, Flo, Duane (Nancy) and Rose also survive. Other than her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Taylor; her son, Robert "Bob" Louis Bauer; and her sister, Catherine Hill; her grandparents, who raised her, Howard Draper and Artie (nee Knotts) Goff. Memorial services will be held at Cornerstone Church, 106 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor Brenda Young will celebrate Elisabeth's life. Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday, from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Battered Women's Shelter, 974 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305, in Elisabeth's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019