Elisabeth Hart (Carson)



On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Lisa went home to be with the Lord. She was born November 2, 1955 to John and Beverly (Byrne) Carson. She graduated from Kent Roosevelt High School in 1974 and was a lifelong resident of Kent. She met the love of her life David in 1975. They married in 1978 and together raised seven beautiful children.



Lisa's family was her greatest joy; her pride for her children was beyond measure. Her smile was infectious, and her positive spirit touched the lives of every person she met. Her passion for singing led to her special relationship with Jesus. Her devotional songs at Christian Life Center church were a blessing to the congregation. Despite her battles with health issues, Lisa remained positive in every aspect of life and her faith in Jesus never faltered. When she wasn't singing and rejoicing in the Lord, Lisa devoted time crafting beautiful quilts which she generously gifted to family and friends.



Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beverly Carson; and brother, Christopher Carson. She leaves behind her beloved husband, David A. Hart; her brother, John (Michele) Carson II; her seven children, Erin (David) Fedor, Dylan (Amanda) Hart, Nathaniel (Laura) Hart, Caitlin (Jack) Pence, Lincoln (Jessica) Hart, Avery (Jennifer) Hart and Eden (Matt) Becker; grandchildren, Julia, Madeline, Lydia, Larenzo, Abel, Jacob, Benjamin, Alexandra, Abigail, Jackson and Lilyana.



Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5th at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m.



Numbers 6:24-26



The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019