Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
83 Mosser St.
Akron, OH
Elisabetta Sinopoli


1928 - 2019
Elisabetta Sinopoli Obituary
Elisabetta

"Bettina" Sinopoli

Elisabetta (Bettina) Sinopoli, 90, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on March 11, 2019.

Born November 15, 1928 to Luigi and Marianna Bonfiglio in San Vito, Catanzaro, Italy, she arrived as a young bride to Akron in 1950. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Frank Gironda and Frank Sinopoli; sister, Maria Montisano; brothers, Saverio Bonfiglio and Vito Bonfiglio; brothers-in-law, Vito Gironda and Ralph Gironda; sister-in-law, Maria (Rinaldo) Spano; and niece, Anna Maria Gironda. She was a beloved wife to Frank Gironda from the day they married in 1947, cherishing the life they shared together. She was there by his side, during his time of need, loving him until his passing in 1978. Then again she showed incredible love and compassion as devoted wife to Frank Sinopoli, from 1980, loving and caring for him until his passing in 2018.

She is survived by niece, Pasqualina (Domenico) Sinopoli and many other nieces, nephews and friends. She was beloved Godmother to ten. Throughout her life, Bettina remained the unspoken matriarch of the Gironda family. Her wisdom about the family's heritage amazed all. She lamented many times that she could "write a book with all of the knowledge stored in her head". Her incredible memory, steadfast leadership and gracious smile touched all those she came into contact with. More than that, Bettina loved, cared for and inspired generations. She will be deeply missed, but the strength of her legacy will live on. Special thanks to hospice nurse Tracy Hammer of Ohio Living for her compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Church.

Visitation will be 1:00 until 4:00 Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser St., Akron with Father Edward Burba officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
