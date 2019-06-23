Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eliza Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliza B. Nance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eliza B. Nance Obituary
Eliza B. Nance

Eliza Beatrice Nance, age 90, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and moved to Ohio in 1952, where she met and married John Edward Nance in October of that same year. She had been a member of the community for most of her adult life and was a devoted wife and mother of nine beautiful children.

Eliza had a strong passion for family. She was also affectionately called "Mom" by her children's friends and the neighborhood children. She loved to dance, play bingo and going to the casinos. She was loved by many, and a stranger to none. Eliza was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and adored her.

Eliza was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and James Taylor; husband, John E. Nance; sister, Patsy Rice; brothers, John Taylor, Milton Taylor and Lawrence Taylor; daughter, Sheila McDonald; sons, Earl "Mac" McDonald, Jr. and Gregory "Red" McDonald.

She is survived by daughters, Eva Bivins, Elizabeth England, Mary Ann Nance and Marie (Kenny) Patterson; sons, James Nance and Michael (Nannette) Nance; sisters, Earline (Honey) Henderson and Lela (Shane) Fleming and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Services have already been held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now