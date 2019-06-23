Eliza B. Nance



Eliza Beatrice Nance, age 90, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and moved to Ohio in 1952, where she met and married John Edward Nance in October of that same year. She had been a member of the community for most of her adult life and was a devoted wife and mother of nine beautiful children.



Eliza had a strong passion for family. She was also affectionately called "Mom" by her children's friends and the neighborhood children. She loved to dance, play bingo and going to the casinos. She was loved by many, and a stranger to none. Eliza was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and adored her.



Eliza was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and James Taylor; husband, John E. Nance; sister, Patsy Rice; brothers, John Taylor, Milton Taylor and Lawrence Taylor; daughter, Sheila McDonald; sons, Earl "Mac" McDonald, Jr. and Gregory "Red" McDonald.



She is survived by daughters, Eva Bivins, Elizabeth England, Mary Ann Nance and Marie (Kenny) Patterson; sons, James Nance and Michael (Nannette) Nance; sisters, Earline (Honey) Henderson and Lela (Shane) Fleming and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



Services have already been held. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019