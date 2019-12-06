|
) Elizabeth A. Bisheimer, age 94, passed away on December 4, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1924 in Akron to the late Carl and Freda Leininger. A devout Catholic her entire life, she was a deeply spiritual women. Elizabeth was very active at St. Bernard Catholic Church, involved in the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister and working with the bag lunch program. She enjoyed volunteering with the women's group at The Village of St. Edward's. Elizabeth retired from the Akron Children's Hospital Credit Union. Elizabeth was a fabulous baker, especially her hand painted Christmas cookies. Her sauerkraut balls and Sunday chicken were her family's favorites. She was a wonderful role model for her grandchildren, leaving each with their own special memories. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Carol Davis and sisters, Esther Leininger and Pat Klein; she is survived by children, Kathleen (Vince) Opaskar, Mary Jane (Ralph) Richard, Joseph (Gay) Bisheimer, Beth (Randy) Balaj, Ann (Mick) McDermott, Peggy (Dave) Pelligra, Therese (Bill) Chadbourne, John Bisheimer and Jim (Kathy) Bisheimer; 21 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Payerle and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, Ohio 44304. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio 44333. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard Hunger Program 44 University Ave. Akron, Ohio 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019