Betty Bridenthal, 84, a lifetime resident of Greensburg, passed away January 7, 2020 after a five-year battle with Dementia. She was born November 22, 1935 to the late George and Anna Tittle. Betty retired from the Fairlawn Police Department in 2002 with 20 years of service. She was previously employed at Hospital Ambulance and P&S Ambulance. She always cherished the friendships and the funny stories that occurred during these years. Betty was an avid fan of the Indians, Browns and Ohio State football and will continue to hope for those MLB/NFL championships. Even as her memory was failing she insisted on watching her favorite TV program, Law & Order. "This isn't goodbye Mom, we will see you again". Love you always! Patti & Jay Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Dale II; brothers, Raymond (Tinker), George Jr., Richard Tittle; sisters, Georgiana (Herb) Dawson, Maryann Cherry and sister-in-law, Joe Ann Tittle. She is survived by her children, Patricia, Jay (Teri): grandchildren, Cole and Ava Bridenthal, Dakota and Stone Warren and brother, John; sister-in-law, Lori Drugan; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Barbara Bailey MD, her staff and Aultman Home Care for the compassion and care they gave Betty during this difficult time. Inurnment has taken place at Greensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Road, Ravenna, OH 44266. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020