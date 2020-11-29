1/1
Elizabeth A. Buzaki
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Elizabeth A. Buzaki, 90, died November 24, 2020. Born in Yugoslavia, her family immigrated to the Akron area in 1952, where she met and married Steve Buzaki, Jr. the same year. Before her health declined, Elizabeth enjoyed creating and gifting beautifully crocheted linens to family and friends, as well as sharing her delicious homemade holiday cookies. She was a longtime supporter of Christ the King Catholic Church in Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, Steve, in 1985; her parents, John and Elizabeth Schalamon; brother, George Schalamon; sister, Mary Freimuth and granddaughter, Stephenie Dory; she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Stephen) Biskner and grandson, Lawrence (Jennifer) Biskner. There will be no public services. Private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Any condolences may be sent to the family c/o Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
November 29, 2020
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
