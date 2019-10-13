|
|
Elizabeth A. Galanis, 88, passed away October 9, 2019. Born in Akron to the late Arden and Edith Lake, she was an East High School graduate and worked as a warehouse manager for Fomofil. She loved Bingo, cooking and baking and she will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Theodore Jr.; brother, Vernon; and aunts, Ethel and Opal. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Theodore; son, Paul (Debbie); grandchildren, Josh, Kayla, Lisa, Kelly and Craig; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Lily, Alex, Maddie, Landon, Hailey and Camden; brothers, Harold "Butch" Lake and Henry (Tamm) Lake; and daughter-in-law, Terri. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Edward Bartter officiating. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019