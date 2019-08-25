|
|
Elizabeth (Bets) A. Glymph (nee Reindollar) Elizabeth (Bets) A. Glymph (nee Reindollar), 95, of Elyria, passed away early Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at the Wesleyan Village in Elyria, Ohio. Bets was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 25, 1923, the daughter of Robert M. and Elizabeth A. Reindollar. She graduated from Western High School in Baltimore in 1941 and attended Eaton-Burnett Business School. In 1944 she met and two months later married her husband of over 60 years, Eakin M. Glymph. She joined her new husband in Liberia, West Africa, where he was employed by the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. At the end of the war they returned to Akron, OH., and eventually moved to Cuyahoga Falls, OH., where they raised their family. Elizabeth was a girl scout leader and was active in the local Women's Club before she returned to work in 1966. She was hired as a secretary by the Akron Bar Association and rose to the position of Executive Director before she retired in 1980. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and kniotting and being with her family. After the death of her husband, Eakin, Bets moved back to Ohio in 2004 to be closer to family and took up residence at the Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Elizabeth is survived by her three children: daughter Linda (Geoffrey) Gatz of Amherst, OH; her sons James M. Glymph of Los Angeles, CA, and William E. (Suzie) Glymph of Massilon, OH; three grandchildren: Jay (Tracy) Gatz, Brian (Tina) Glymph and Laura (William) Munroe; and five great-grandchildren, Reagan Gatz, Trevor Gatz, William Munroe, Isaiah Munroe, Sophia Glymph. In addition to her parents Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Eakin M. Glymph; grandson William Christopher Glymph; daughter-in-law, Shayda M. Glymph; and brother, Robert M. Reindollar; sister, Jeanne L. Boertzel; and companion, John Pfaff. A private family service will be held when she is laid to rest beside her husband in the family cemetery in Pomaria, S.C. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Wesleyan Village, its lighthouse facility and Mercy Health New Life Hospice for all the care, love and support they gave to Bets and her family. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Elizabeth's name to . Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019