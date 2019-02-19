Elizabeth A. Herold



BARBERTON --



Elizabeth A. "Betty" Herold, 83, passed away February 17, 2019.



Betty was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 37 years of service. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was a founding member of the Holy Hour Program, a member of the Legion of Mary for 55 years and active with the Altar and Rosary Society. Betty will be remembered for her smile and laugh, her love of children and for her care of others.



Preceded in death by her sisters: Mary, Barbara and Rita; and brothers, Joseph and Tom; She is survived by her sister, Catherine Herold; sister-in-law, Anne Herold; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of Betty's caregivers at The Village of St. Edward.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW., Barberton. (Please meet at the Church) Fr. David McCarthy celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUENRAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Fund.