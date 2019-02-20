|
Elizabeth A. Herold
BARBERTON -- Elizabeth A. "Betty" Herold, 83, passed away February 17, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW., Barberton (please meet at the church), Fr. David McCarthy celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019