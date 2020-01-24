|
) TALLMADGE -- Beth Ann was born on January 24, 1954 and went to be with the Lord, January 22, 2020 at home with family at her side after a long and courageous battle with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. She was born in Akron and retired from The County of Summit DD after 30 years of continuous loving care for disabled adults of Summit County in their work programs at various workshops. She was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms and lived a wonderful life in the North Hill section of Akron for over 20 years and settled in Tallmadge for the past 22 years. Beth Ann will fondly be remembered as a quiet, loving, caring, and beautiful individual who spent her working life in the loving and passionate care of others with disabilities. She touched the lives of countless souls over the years with her quiet and calming demeaner and will be missed by many. Beth Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Alan Irvin Sr.; sons Alan Irvin Jr (Kristen). and Michael Irvin; grandchildren, Alan III, Julia and Michael Jr.; mother, Eda (Pala) Koehler; brothers, Frank (Deborah Bliss), David, Paul (Teenia) Koehler; sisters, Kris (Koehler) Libordi (Fran Libordi), and Nancy Koehler. She was preceded in death by her father, David Koehler. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at the Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 946 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 310 East Tallmadge Ave., Akron 44310. Beth's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Summa Cancer Health Institute, c/o Summa Foundation, P.O. Box 2090, Akron 44309-2090. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Beth's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020