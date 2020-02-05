|
Elizabeth A. Jaroszewski, 98, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Elizabeth was born Sunday, June 12, 1921 in Denora, Pennsylvania, to the late Anton and Agnes (Mlecko) Samerdak and lived in the Akron area most of her life. She had a strong devotion to the Rosary and Mary was an avid reader and loved to Polka and Travel. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her sister, Helen (Cass) Srednicki; brother, Walter (Jean) Samerdak; and brother-in-law, Henry (Irene) Jaroszewski, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Jaroszewski, loving daughter, Teresa Jaroszewski, nephews, Mark (Eloise) Srednicki, David (Lori) Samerdak and Henry (Laura) Jaroszewski, Jr.; nieces, Diane (Dale) Vincent and Peggy Falor; great-niece, Julia Srednicki; and many other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mart Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Elizabeth's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at or . You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Elizabeth's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020