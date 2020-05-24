Elizabeth A. McLaughlin (formerly Elizabeth A. Pavich), 89, passed away on May 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Bedford, OH, the daughter of Adam and Anastasia Fathauer. Upon graduation, Elizabeth attended Fenn College where she studied mechanical drafting and spent her early career as a mechanical draftsman for RB Dennison in Bedford, OH. Later in life she worked as a sales manager for PHI in Industry California and retired from PHI in 1993. Together with her husband, the late Nicholas Pavich, she raised a family and made a home in Mantua, Ohio until his passing. Later in life, Elizabeth moved to California and married William "Bill" McLaughlin and he also precedes her in death. Elizabeth has also now been reunited with her children, Jennifer Fiddler and Adam Pavich. Elizabeth was an avid gardener and loved animals, but more than anything, she loved her family. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Susan (Chuck) Magilavy; son, Nicholas Pavich; daughter-in-law, Stacie Pavich; grandchildren Zachary, Brett, Kyle, Chad, Nathan, Megan, Cassie, Daniel, Morgan, Dominic and Meyer, great-grandchildren, Charlie, Carter, Chase, Aden, Caleb, Ryker, Tyler ,Jaxson, Lenorah and many extended family members and friends. At this time no services will be held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in her honor to the Portage County Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.