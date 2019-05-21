Elizabeth A. Reeves



Elizabeth A. Reeves (nee Hyduk), 97, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.



She was born in The Plains, Ohio on October 26, 1921 to the late John and Susan Hyduk and grew up in Edwardsville, Pa., where she graduated from high school. Elizabeth was a resident of Norton, since 1960. She was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and after her time of service worked as a "Rosie the Riviter" at Babcock & Wilcox and also was a Red Cross volunteer. Elizabeth retired from Ohio Bell in 1983 with 36 years of service. She was a former member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and a current member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Elizabeth was also a member of Slovak Catholic Sokol and Telephone Pioneers. She loved playing bingo and slot machines and enjoyed walking the beach at the Outer Banks and spending time with her family.



Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Philip L.; survived by her daughter, Georgia (Mark) deAraujo of Danville, Ky.; son, Philip M. (Diane) Reeves of Norton; grandchildren, Megan deAraujo Spadoni (Henry), Caitlyn deAraujo, Melissa (Jason) Makii and Tommy (Krista) Meekins; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Spencer Makii, Lyla and Noah Watts; "grand dogs", Marlowe and Tucker; sisters-in-law, Theresa Mae Hyduk, Judy Reeves and Ruby Reeves; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kelly Getz and Trish Morgan for all the care, support and love they had given Elizabeth and her family.



Elizabeth's family will receive friends TONIGHT (Tuesday, May 21st) from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton 44203, with Fr. Robert Stein, celebrant. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors, conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or a veteran's organization of your choice.