) Elizabeth "Liz" A. Sturm was born January 31, 1933 and sadly passed away December 17, 2019 at Heather Knoll. Our hearts are broken and words can't describe how much we will miss her. Liz was adopted at the age of 6 weeks by her loving parents, Dayton and Alice (O'Connell) Hartline. They fell in love with her immediately, the sweet baby girl with the cute dimple, and gone were the thoughts of adopting a baby boy. Liz grew up in Firestone Park and attended St. Paul's and Garfield High School. She met the love of her life, Coe Sturm at the Hollywood Club in Akron. He asked her for her number and she replied "go look it up"...the rest is history. Liz worked at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and eventually at Ryan Homes. In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by niece, Dana; and friends, Nancy Carney and Dottie Jones. She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 64 years, Coe; children, Michael, Lisa (Tim) Heineman; grandson, Ryan Coe (Kristin) Sturm; great-grand children: Jenna, Madison, Camden Coe; canine companion, Max; other family and special friends, Edith Sayre, Margie and Richard Roten. A private service will be held followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Liz's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Humane Society of Summit County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019