Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elizabeth Amanda Rollin


1944 - 2019
Elizabeth Amanda Rollin Obituary
) Then and Now Elizabeth Amanda Rollin (Brown) was born on March 6, 1944 in Barberton, Ohio. She was the seventh child of 14 children born to Sellers and Ruth Brown. Liz was surrounded by family when she earned her heavenly wings, and the Lord called her home on October 24, 2019. Elizabeth graduated from Akron South High School. She met the love of her life, Fred Allen Rollin, Sr. The two were married December 29,1962 for a joyous 56 years. Shortly after, they were blessed with three amazing children: Valerie, Freddie Jr., and Anthony. Elizabeth raved about her children every chance she had, and to anybody who would listen. She loved her family and the Lord. She was a devoted, faithful follower, often quoting bible verses. Anyone who knew her knows that she was truly genuine and authentic. Elizabeth worked for the Akron Board of Education for 21 years before retiring. She was a child of God, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a sister, and a friend. Liz, had a huge heart, loved and adored her grandchildren, was extremely passionate about cooking, and enjoyed traveling. Preceded in death by parents, Sellers and Ruth Brown. Brothers: Coy Brown, Zellers Brown, Robert Brown, Leonard Brown, Howard Brown, Richard Brown; and sister, Minnie Brown. She is survived by her husband, Fred Rollin Sr.; daughter, Valerie; sons, Freddie Jr. (Tracy), and Anthony (Cheryl); Siblings, Pastor Gus Brown (Elaine), Wayne Brown (Mary), Harold Brown (Connie), Vance Brown, Reverend Glenn Brown (Leslie), and Ruth Johnson (Henry); Grandchildren, Wesley, Amanda, Drew (Samantha), Aaron, Cierra, Deondre, and Jazmyn; Great-Grandchildren, Kayleigh, Deonte, Aiden, and Sebastian. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 12 to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
