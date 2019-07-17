Elizabeth Ann Boshara



Elizabeth Ann Boshara (nee Schoblocher), 76, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019.



"Liz" was a graduate of Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, and lived in both Akron and Las Vegas, Nevada. She had German heritage but was well known for her wonderful Lebanese cooking, always making sure everyone had just what they wanted in huge quantities. Liz was very active in her church, Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon, where she most recently was President of the Women's Guild. She also loved to travel around the world with family and friends.



Liz is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ray Boshara, who together with Liz owned and operated Fa-Ray's Family Restaurant in Barberton for over 40 years. Liz is also survived by her daughters, Melissa Ann Hoover (Keith), Michelle Boshara, and Dana Gauer (Jeff); sons, RJ Boshara (Lora Iannotti) and David Boshara; and grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth and Zachary Meyerson; Leila and Lauren Aceto; Nicholas and Gabrielle Boshara; Arianna, Isabella and Elias Boshara; and Dustin Boshara. Liz also leaves behind her loving sister, Mary Kay Travis. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Schoblocher, and her faithful Springer Spaniel, Dixie.



Calling hours will be Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn 44333. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, Liz asked that memorials be made in her name to Charlotte's Senior Fund of English Springer Rescue America at www.springerrescue.org or 1025 Rose Creek Drive, Suite 620-305 Woodstock, GA 30189.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019