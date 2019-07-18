|
Elizabeth Ann Boshara
Elizabeth Ann Boshara (nee Schoblocher), 76, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn 44333. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, Liz asked that memorials be made in her name to Charlotte's Senior Fund of English Springer Rescue America at www.springerrescue.org or 1025 Rose Creek Drive, Suite 620-305 Woodstock, GA 30189. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019