Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church
507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church
507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Boshara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Boshara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Boshara Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Boshara

Elizabeth Ann Boshara (nee Schoblocher), 76, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn 44333. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, Liz asked that memorials be made in her name to Charlotte's Senior Fund of English Springer Rescue America at www.springerrescue.org or 1025 Rose Creek Drive, Suite 620-305 Woodstock, GA 30189. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now