Elizabeth Ann "Sue" Broz, 64, passed away May 5, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Akron, Ohio to Paul and Edith (Van Horn) Broz, she was a lifelong area resident. Sue retired from Summa Health System and she enjoyed having many pets over the years. Sue will be sadly missed by brothers, Joe (Diane) Broz, Dan (Lori) Broz; nieces and nephews, Brian (Danielle) Broz, Jason (Kelly) Broz, Melissa (Brian) McNees, Jessica Broz, Katie (Brian) Szeligo, Anthony Broz, Madison Broz, Joe Broz, Abigail Broz, Oliver Szeligo. The funeral service at Newcomer, Akron Chapel will be private due to concerns surrounding the Covid-19 virus. Private interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Sue's name to the charity of their choice.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Joe and Dan, sorry for the loss of your sister. Seeing Sue's picture made me think back to growing up in our old neighborhood. Good times.
Mike Zimmerman
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
