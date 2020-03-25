|
SHARON CENTER - Elizabeth Ann Dress, 98, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Liberty Residence II in Wadsworth, Ohio. She was born on December 6, 1921, in Sharon Township, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence Totman and Grace Schlott Totman. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Donald (Don) Dress; by her elder son, David Dress, and by her dear sister, Marian Grindle. Elizabeth and Don were married on March 17, 1945. During WWII, Don served in the Navy stationed in San Diego, California; after their marriage, he sent Elizabeth a train ticket to join him there. Together with Don's brother, Ken, they operated Dress Brothers Country Store in Wadsworth for many years. After retirement, they took numerous RV trips around the country with their dogs. Elizabeth enjoyed regular lunches at Bob Evans with close friends and former employees from the grocery store, reading her daily newspapers, playing cribbage, shopping for glass trinkets at the Goodwill store, and visits from family and friends living near and far. Elizabeth is survived by her younger son, Norman his wife Lois, and their daughter, Erin, all of San Francisco, California; by her son, David's children Don (Rebecca) Dress and Nikki (Matt) Wiborg and their families-including Elizabeth's 4 great-grandchildren of Wadsworth; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The family is grateful for the loving care provided over the past several years by her friend and daily companion, Peggy Stout. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sharon Center. The family will hold a private graveside service for Elizabeth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRopsert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020