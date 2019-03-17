Elizabeth



"Betty" Ann



Fricky



Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Fricky (nee Simec), age 77 of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of Donald Fricky; loving mother of Lisa Beth (John Triggs) Robinson and Brian (Eden McElhatten) Fricky; proud grandmother of Olivia Robinson; cherished daughter of the late



Elizabeth (nee Bednar) and Leonard Simec; and dear mother-in-law of Donald Robinson.



Betty was many things: an accountant at a local advertising agency, an avid gardener, an excellent cook, and an expert tailor. She followed politics acutely, watching every national convention, both parties, every year since she was 16. She loved watching sports, especially the Cavs, and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital. She was artistic by nature and scrapbooked the entire family's history. A lover of music with tastes ranging in diversity from Elvis, Glen Campbell, R.E.M, to Radiohead. Her humor, intelligence and attention to detail will be very much missed.



Per Betty's wishes, no services are to be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to "Emily's List" an organization helping women get elected to office.



Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH (330-650-4181).



www.johnsonromito.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary