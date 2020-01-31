|
TOGETHER FOREVER Elizabeth Ann Joyner passed away on the 29th day of January 2020, exactly one year to the day following the unexpected and tragic death of her husband of 71 years on January 29, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Jackson, Tennessee on October 8, 1924 to Robert Stephen and Stella Henderson. She was later raised and adopted by family members Thomas and Lela Herring who she affectionately referred to as "Uncle Tom" and "Aunt Lela." Following high school graduation in Bruceton, Tennessee and Business School in Nashville, Tennessee, Elizabeth was employed by the U.S. government at the Manhattan Project in Oakridge, Tennessee, the American led "Secret City" which was responsible for enriching uranium to make the "Little Boy" atomic bomb which ultimately ended WW II. Following the War, Elizabeth followed hometown sweetheart Benjamin Franklin Joyner to Barberton, Ohio where he found work at the Babcock and Wilcox Company. They married in 1947 on November 15th and lived in Barberton for 72 years. Elizabeth was employed by the Diamond Match Company and Wright Tool and Forge, both in Barberton. When her boys were in high school, Elizabeth began work at Coventry Local Schools, from which she retired. Preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Ann, Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Larry (Susan) Joyner and Jeffrey (Karen) Joyner; two grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Robinson and Robert "Rob" Joyner, and two great grandchildren, Iyler and Ari. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd at Campfield Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Avenue, Barberton, Ohio 44203. Elizabeth's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd with Joe Starc officiating. Elizabeth's final resting will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. where she will be buried with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020