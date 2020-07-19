Elizabeth "Ann" Pringle, 87, received her wings on July 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on June 12, 1933 to Clyde and Hattie Burgan. On March 24, 1951, she married her husband of sixty-nine years, Perkins Pringle. She is also the mother of six children whom she raised to be strong and resilient. Ann was strong in her faith, growing up and being baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church, Akron. She later became a charter member of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Akron. As a member of Prince of Peace, she served in many capacities. She lived her life as James 1:22 said by "Being a doer of the word and not a hearer only." Ann worked as a teacher's assistant at Mrs. Sprull's Head Start Program, but most people remember her from her role with the McDonald's Corporation. She worked her way up from counter girl to become the First African-American Female Head Manager in the Akron area. She also worked for Akron Public Schools as a Health Aide after retirement from McDonald's. Ann loved her family of five generations dearly and was preceded in death by her loving parents; brother, Johnny Burgan; great grandchildren, Alex Forney and Christian Pringle; nephew, Clyde C . Burgan, and god-daughter, Regina Gaines. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Perkins; children, Maryldene (Dene) Pringle, Elbert (Paw-Shu) Pringle, Annmarie (Lloyd) Ford, Linda Diane Grimes, Pamela (Rocco) Wellington, and Darryl (Halle) Pringle, Sr.; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Alfred C. Burgan; sisters-in-love, Johnnie Pearl Tidwell, Frances Pringle, Vivian (Vernon) Neal, Carolyn (Robert) Neal-Clay, Rose Skinner, Geraldine Ward, Betty DuBoise, Dorothy Brown, and Anna Richerson; special nieces and nephew, Kimberly Brown, Trina Burgan-Mitchell Tracy Burgan, and Deare Burgan; cousins, Leslie and Jay Farr; adoptive daughters, Charnee Barnes, Doris Ellis, Connie Abdul-Hakeem, Agatha Johnson and Patricia Pipkins; extended family the LaGardes, the Outleys, the Pringles, the Giles, the Lesters, and the Richersons. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 844 Garth Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320. Rev. Dr. David Nelson eulogizing. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery following the service. BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS ARE MANDATORY INSIDE THE CHURCH AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED. (Murray-Wellington Funeral Home 330-821-1393)







